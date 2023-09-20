Suhana Khan Is A True Blue Desi Girl In Her New Pics

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her debut film The Archies, attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Tuesday night, at the Ambani residence, Antilia. Suhana was seen making a grand entry at the event with her dad Shah Rukh Khan, mom Gauri, brother AbRam and grandmom Savita Chhibber. Now, a day after attending the Ganpati Utsav, Suhana Khan has treated her social media family to lovely pictures in her OOTD from Tuesday night. In the new pics shared, Suhana Khan can be seen posing in a lovely white salwar Kameez. Needless to say, Suhana Khan looks divine in the images. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also agreed as she commented, "Gorge," below the post:

The online beauty platform Tira unveiled the new faces of the brand — Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan at an event in Mumbai earlier this month. Following this, Gauri Khan shared a throwback clip from her daughter's interview, hosted by Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. In the clip, Suhana, who will be making her Bollywood debut soon, opened up about Gen Z's take on beauty. She also stated how the young generation is “challenging and breaking” the unrealistic beauty standards. After listening to Suhana's well-articulated reply, Arjun Kapoor said, “She does sound like somebody's daughter, doesn't she?”

Sharing the video, proud mom Gauri Khan wrote, “Tira, for every you. Tira Beauty.” Reacting to the Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor dropped “[Red heart] [smiley] she is rather well spoken.” Suhana Khan dropped a red heart and a kiss emoji in the comments. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra also left red hearts. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with a smiley emoji. Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

Earlier this year, Suhana Khan was named as one of the brand ambassadors of the cosmetic brand Maybelline. She was accompanied by singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, badminton champion PV Sindhu, and supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung.