Suhana Khan Cried Alone In Her Room After Being Rejected From School Play: 'I Was Upset And Disappointed'

After making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Suhana Khan is now preparing for her first theatrical outing in the action-thriller King, in which she stars alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the young actress reflected on the early years of her journey and the unexpected setback that pushed her towards acting.

Suhana Khan's Wake Up Call

Suhana admitted that she was not always keen on acting while growing up and at times even felt nudged towards it. Her perspective changed during her boarding school days at Ardingly College in the UK, when she auditioned for a school play and desperately wanted a particular role.

When the cast list was finally announced, she was placed in the chorus instead. "I was so upset and disappointed. And I think that's when I knew that I really wanted to play those parts and enjoy the thrill of being on stage," she said.

The rejection hit harder than she had ever imagined. Suhana also revealed that she returned to her room and cried, surprised by how deeply the setback affected her. That emotional moment made her realise that acting was no longer just a family legacy but something she genuinely desired for herself.

Turning Rejection Into Purpose

That vulnerability soon transformed into determination. Suhana went on to pursue formal training at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she honed her skills and developed discipline towards the craft.

Looking back at what now drives her, she shared that her work is powered by "Curiosity, purpose, but most of all, passion. It's all of it."

Those years of preparation are now being put to the test as she steps into mainstream cinema with King, where she is reportedly seen playing a protege; to Shah Rukh Khan's dark assassin character.

