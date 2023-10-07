Jawan Box Office Collection Day 30: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 618 Crore And Counting

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the movie. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan enjoyed a successful 30-day run at the box office. On day 30, the film entered its fifth week and minted over ₹1.30 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. The total collection of Jawan now stands at ₹618.83 crore. Jawan was released on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. It featured Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Jawan was directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a week-wise breakdown of Jawan's box office collection. In the first extended week, the film made ₹347.98 crore, followed by ₹125.46 crore in week 2 and ₹52.06 crore in week 3. In its fourth week, Jawan did a business of ₹34.53 crore. The film critic also shared the box office figures of the Tamil and Telugu versions. In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Jawan biz at a glance… #Hindi version…Week 1: ₹347.98 cr [8 days]. Week 2: ₹125.46 crore. Week 3: ₹52.06 crore. Week 4: ₹34.53 crore. Total: ₹560.03 crore. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice…#Jawan biz at a glance… #Tamil + #Telugu versions…Week 1: ₹43.35 cr [8 days]. Week 2: ₹11.60 crore. Week 3: ₹3.87 crore. Week 4: ₹1.07 crore. Total: ₹59.89 crore #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

In another entry on X, Taran Adarsh called SRK's film “unstoppable.” He stated that Jawan had a “super strong week 4” and going forward, “the mass pockets should continue to perform best for some more time at least.”

“#Jawan has a SUPER-STRONG Week 4… Going forward, the mass pockets should continue to perform best for some more time at least… [Week 4] Fri 4.90 cr, Sat 8.27 cr, Sun 9.12 cr, Mon 6.65 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.78 cr. Total: ₹ 560.03 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Jawan, as per Red Chillies Entertainment, has become the “the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema” to cross ₹ 1100 crore, worldwide. Jawan has (so far) collected over ₹1103.27 crore at the global box office.

Jawan has also emerged as the first Indian film to cross $16 million in the Middle East.