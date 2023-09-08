Anushka Shetty's Food Challenge Is Keeping These Celebs Very Busy. After Prabhas, Ram Charan Joins The List

Anushka Shetty in the trailer of the film. (Courtesy: AnushkaShetty)

Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was released on September 7. Now, the actress has started a social media challenge called “#MSMPrecipechallenge”. She has asked users to share their favourite recipes. The latest one to join in the fun is superstar Ram Charan. As a part of the drill, the actor has shared his favourite recipe on X (formerly called Twitter), Nellore's Chepala Pulusu. Ram Charan further nominated his childhood friend Rana Daggubati. In the caption, Ram Charan wrote, “I'm up for the challenge and here's my entry for the #MSMPRecipeChallenge. My favourite #ChepalaPulusu I invite Rana Daggubati to join the fun :)) Here's wishing the team of #MissShettyMrPolishetty all the very best for tomorrow's release.”

Check out Ram Charan's post here:

I'm up for the challenge & here's my entry for the #MSMPRecipeChallenge.

my favorite #ChepalaPulusu



I invite @RanaDaggubati to join the fun :))



Here's wishing the team of #MissShettyMrPolishetty all the very best for tomorrow's release.@MsAnushkaShetty@NaveenPolishety… pic.twitter.com/rQxWYldXpj — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 6, 2023

Rana Daggubati also accepted the “#MSMPrecipechallenge”. In a post on X, the actor shared his favourite recipe of Hyderabadi Biryani. Rana Daggubati wrote, “Challenge accepted. Here's my pick for the #MSMPRecipeChallenge - my favourite #HyderabadiBiryani. Throwing this challenge open to the fans now. Hearing great things about #MissShettyMrPolishetty. Can't wait to watch the film!” Rana Daggubati co-starred with Anushka Shetty in Baahubali series.

Challenge accepted. Here's my pick for the #MSMPRecipeChallenge -

my favorite #HyderabadiBiryani ❤️



Throwing this challenge open to the fans now ????



Hearing great things about #MissShettyMrPolishetty. Can't wait to watch the film! @MsAnushkaShetty@NaveenPolishety… pic.twitter.com/vMOR5p99RA — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 7, 2023

Starting off the #MSMPRecipeChallenge, Anushka Shetty nominated her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. The actress wrote, "Portraying a chef in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been a lot of fun... Today, I would like to share my favourite recipe with all of you and kickstart the #MSMPRecipeChallenge…I would love to initiate the challenge with none other than Prabhas, who as we all know, loves food and loves to feed others. Tagging him to share his favourite recipe with us and continue the challenge. I would be delighted if you all take the #MSMPrecipechallenge and share your favourite recipes with me, passing on this challenge.”

Now, see Prabhas' post here:

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also stars Naveen Polishetty.