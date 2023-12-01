Salaar Trailer: It's Prabhas And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Action-Packed World

Prabhas and Prithviraj in the trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Brace yourself for high-octane action sequences, gore, violence and loud background music because Deva (played by Prabhas) will go to any extent for his friend (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) in Salaar. The makers of Salaar - Part One Ceasefire unveiled the trailer of the film today. Spanning over more than 3 minutes, the trailer begins with two friends. Deva can be heard saying for his friend that he can be a "shark" or a "bait" for him whenever situation arises. The trailer then shows that it's a story of a kingdom called Khansaar where different men and women vying for the throne. When pressed against the combined army of Russians and Serbians, Prabhas enters the scene and he is the one-man-army. Need to say more? What follows next is jaw-dropping action scenes in Prabhas' style which will give you adrenaline rush. The trailer ends with Prabhas' dialogue, "Please, I request" and some more action follows. There's a glimpse of Shruti Haasan as well.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed and quoting the dialogue from the film, Prabhas wrote, "P𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞...𝐈...𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲...𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭! Here's #SalaarTrailer... See you in theatres on Dec 22nd, 2023." The Internet couldn't keep calm and Prabhas' post was flooded with comments. A user wrote, "Best wishes, can't wait my favourite." Another user wrote, "Love you neel Mama. Anna ni ela chudali annukunnamo Alane chupinchavu."

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022.