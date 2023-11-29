Director Prashanth Neel Reveals Prabhas' Salaar Is A 'Story Of Two Friends'

Prabhas in the trailer of the film. (Courtesy: Prabhas)

Prabhas-led Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After all, it stars superstar Prabhas and has been helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Since the teaser of the film was shared, fans have been asking for more. It now seems that the wait is over, as the director has finally revealed the trailer release date of Salaar. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth has shared that Salaar's trailer will be unveiled on December 1. He also spilled the beans about the upcoming film, revealing that Salaar revolves around two friends who end up being arch-rivals. Prashanth said, “Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part One: Cease Fire. We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films. The audience will get a glimpse of the world that we have created in the Salaar Trailer, which drops on December 1.”

He also shared that he had written Salaar even before he began working on KGF and that Salaar was always conceptualised as a two-part film. Prashanth said, “KGF was not a two-part saga, but Salaar is. The story is so big that it could make up for a proper 6-hour film. There is enough content for the second part and the audience too will feel the same when they watch Salaar: Part One. It's a pure story-driven film. In fact, I had written Salaar even before I started working on KGF.”

Talking about how his movies always have a strong emotional core, Prashanth Neel added, “I always write an emotional film and the action comes into the picture at a later stage. Same happened with Salaar too.” The director continued by urging fans to not expect another KGF while watching Salaar. He explained that both worlds are very different from each other. He said, “Both are different stories, different emotions with different styles of story-telling. Audiences should not expect another KGF from Salaar - Salaar is a world of its own, it has its own emotions and characters. I hope people see Salaar for the story that it sets up. We have set the tone of Salaar from the first scene itself.”

That's not all -- Prashanth Neel has only good things to say about his leading actor Prabhas. Calling the Baahubali star one of the most "genuine" people in the industry, Prashanth said, “Prabhas sir can show innocence like nobody else. But at the same time, he can also show aggression. I was sold on this aspect and have explored this quality in Salaar too. His personality perfectly suits Salaar. He is a giant, who is very gentle.”

Back in July this year, the makers unveiled the teaser of Salaar. Needless to say, the video boasts of high-octane action sequences. The teaser video also gives us a glimpse of superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Check out the teaser video here:

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar features Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram. Backed by Hombale Films, Salaar will hit the theatres on December 22 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Salaar is scheduled to release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.