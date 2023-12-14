Salaar Song Sooreede: Inside Prabhas And Prithviraj's Rock-Solid Friendship

Prabhas and Prithviraj in the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Salaar - Part One Ceasefire have officially released the film's first track, Sooreede. The Telugu song revolves around the theme of friendship. The single showcases brilliant sketches of the film's lead actors interspersed with cinematic shots. Not only does the song feature stills of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, but it also showcases the two boys playing their younger versions in the movie. In a heartwarming moment, a maternal figure can be seen feeding food to young boys. Another shot captures the kids joyfully hopping onto what appears to be a Tonga. Towards the end of the video, Prabhas is shown calming a tense Prithviraj. Sooreede features vocals by Harini Ivaturi, music by Ravi Basrur, and lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth (KK).

The caption of the song video as shared by the makers reads, “From the Makers of ‘KGF: Chapter 1 & 2,' & the visionary director Prashanth Neel, comes a film that will push the boundaries of cinematic brilliance, presenting you the First Single of ‘Salaar', featuring the powerhouse talents of Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram. Brace yourself for an extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music by Ravi Basrur. Rebel Star Prabhas shines as Salaar, Directed by Prasanth Neel, and produced by Hombale Films.”

Just a few days ago, we were treated to the action-packed trailer of Salaar. The three-minute video opened with the camaraderie of two friends with Deva (Prabhas) expressing his unwavering support to his friend, claiming he can be a "shark" or a "bait" whenever the need arises. The narrative unfolded in the kingdom of Khansaar, where individuals compete for the throne, facing challenges from the combined armies of Russians and Serbians. Prabhas emerged as the one-man army, delivering jaw-dropping action sequences that embody his signature style. The trailer concluded with Prabhas' impactful dialogue, "Please, I request," followed by more intense action. Additionally, a glimpse of Shruti Haasan added to the anticipation.

Salaar - Part One Ceasefire will be hitting the big screens on December 22. It will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.