Salaar Teaser: It's Prabhas' World And It's Very Dangerous. Bonus - Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prabhas in a still from Salaar teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Are you ready for the world of Salaar? The makers shared the teaser of the film on Thursday morning and it is packed with high-octane action and a stellar star cast that includes Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram. The video begins with a narration by Tinu Anand, who stands surrounded by a heard of armed men. He decides to brief them in "simple English." He talks about the place and says, "Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant are very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park, Because in that park there is a..." Enter Prabhas. We only get a silhouette shot of the actor with his fingers smeared in blood. He is introduced as "rebel star Prabhas." Wait, there's more. The video ends with a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, dressed in an all-black outfit with kohl-rimmed eyes and he is seen with a septum piercing.

Check out the teaser of Salaar here:

Sharing the film's teaser, Prabhas simply wrote in an Instagram post, "The Salaar Cease Fire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the teaser of the film and he wrote, "The most violent men...Called one man... The most violent. Presenting Salaar Cease Fire to the world."

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022.