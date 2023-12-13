Salaar Release Date "Based On Our Beliefs," Reveals Producer Of Prabhas' Film

Salaar will hit the theatres one day after Dunki

Salaar Release Date 'Based On Our Beliefs,' Reveals Producer Of Prabhas' Film

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, Prabhas in Salaar. (courtesy: Prabhas)

New Delhi:

Bollywood is gearing up for embracing a year-end box office clash when Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar will hit the theatres at the same time. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will release on December 21 and Salaar will release on December 22 in theatres. Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Dunki's Christmas release at the success meet of Jawan while the release date of Salaar was postponed a couple of times. The producer of Salaar Vijay Kiragandur revealed that the release date of the film has been decided based on the astrological calculations while speaking to Bollywood Hungama. Vijay Kiragandur told Bollywood Hungama, "We announced the date based on our beliefs. So yes, we do believe in certain aspects. We always plan our dates in this manner for 10-12 years and we'll do so even in future. That's how we announced December 22 and then we didn't prepone a day though Dunki and Aquaman are coming on December 21."

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22 in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022.

Also Read

.