Kangana Ranaut To Join <i>Lock Upp</i> Season 2 As <i>Janta Ki Awaaz</i> This Weekend

Lock Upp Season 2 kicked off a few days ago, bringing together 15 contestants from television, social media, and the entertainment industry. The season has already begun turning up the heat with drama, strategy, and intense gameplay. But just when the contestants thought they had found their rhythm, the reality show is gearing up to throw in its first major surprise.

Former host Kangana Ranaut is set to make a special appearance this weekend, not as the host but as ‘Janta Ki Awaaz', ahead of the season's first termination.

Netflix announced Kangana's return in a new avatar, revealing that she will serve as the voice of the audience, bringing contestants closer to viewers as they navigate their journey inside the Lock Upp.

Speaking about her return, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement, “This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa's very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!”

Ektaa Kapoor About Kangana Ranaut's Absence

Ahead of the season's premiere, creator Ektaa Kapoor had clarified why Kangana was not returning as the host. Addressing the change, she said the reality show's format had undergone a complete overhaul.

“The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So, I am sure Kangana would have understood,” Ektaa said during the launch event in Mumbai.

About Lock Upp

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features Harshad Chopda, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Pamela Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav (Laila), Madhuri Grover, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala.

The ‘inmates,' cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, are trapped inside a controlled, high-pressure jail.

Across six weeks, inmates will face daily tasks, status hierarchies, chargesheets, punishments, and terminations designed to test resilience and pure survival instincts.

Co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa started streaming on Netflix from June 27.