"Fox": Kangana Ranaut, Piyush Mishra Jab Naseeruddin Shah For Silence On Jharkhand Protests

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has taken a sharp jibe at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his recent comments on the ongoing student protests, calling him a "fox". Ranaut's remarks came in response to actor-singer Piyush Mishra questioning Shah's silence on the Jharkhand paper leak protests.

In a post on Instagram, Ranaut shared a report featuring Mishra's comment - who had joined the protesting students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi last week.

"Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/ uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain. (The truth is, everyone is someone's dog, but I am proud that I guard and fight for the home (country) whose bread I eat. Nasir Saab eats the bread of this country, but fights for the neighbouring country)," Ranaut wrote.

She added that it is a "compliment" for humans to be called a dog because "loyalty and cuteness are rare".

"I rather be a dog than a lomdi (fox) like Nasiruddin," the BJP MP said.

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Ranaut had been repeatedly questioning the Gen Z-led protests, particularly objecting to videos from the protests in which some protestors allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah had earlier questioned the silence of many A-list celebrities about the student protests.

"They'll do it when their conscience tells them to. There's a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark," he had said.

To this, Mishra, surrounded by the protesting students in Jharkhand, slammed the veteran actor and questioned which "dogs" with "bones in their mouths" were now silent.

"There is something weighing heavily on my mind. During the CJP protests, Naseer Sahab (Naseeruddin Shah) remarked that the film industry wasn't speaking up during that agitation. He said, 'Those who have bones in their mouths cannot speak.' Please forgive me, Naseer Sahab, I say this with the utmost respect, but I would like to ask: who are the 'dogs' with bones in their mouths right now?" he said.

Jharkhand protests

The protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations have entered their third week, with the protesters demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent probe - either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges

Several aspirants have also undertaken hunger strikes, particularly Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been protesting despite being hospitalised.

Multiple rounds of talks between the protesters and the Jharkhand government have so far failed to resolve the deadlock.

The government, however, has assured students that their concerns will be examined, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren stressed dialogue and transparency.