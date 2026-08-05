When Kangana Ranaut Revealed 'Biggest' Difference Between Dating Delhi Men And Mumbai Men

In a throwback interview with Curly Tales in 2022, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her early days in Delhi and Mumbai, recalling the differences she noticed while dating in the two cities. The actress shared that she was initially surprised by Mumbai's dating culture, particularly the practice of splitting bills, after her experiences in Delhi and Chandigarh.

What Kangana Ranaut Said

Speaking about her time in Delhi, Kangana said, "Delhi was a very different experience, yaar. Hum the, hum 5-6 ladkiyan thi. Toh har ek ladki ke kuch na kuch friends the, jaane wale. Toh unko humne apna driver banaya hota tha. Well, they used to take us out, they used to pay bills for us. This is a compliment for Delhi boys, huh. Delhi boys will... will, you know, completely pay for your bills and everything. When I came to Mumbai, even if you go on a date, you have to dutch. Matlab mujhe... mujhe bhi paise dene hain? [Laughs] So... so this was a bit of a shocking culture... culture shock for me. Even in Chandigarh, I never paid for a... on a date. Yahan pe everybody is so..."

("Delhi was a very different experience. There were five or six of us girls living together, and each of us had some male friends or acquaintances. We practically made them our chauffeurs. They would take us out and pay our bills. This is a compliment to Delhi boys. Delhi boys would completely pay for your bills and everything. When I came to Mumbai, even if you went on a date, you had to split the bill. I was like, 'I have to pay too?' [Laughs] So it was quite a culture shock for me. Even in Chandigarh, I never paid on a date. Here, everybody is so...")

She then added, "Practical! And even on dates, 'Tumne paani liya toh iske paise tum de do... tumne yeh liya toh iske paise tum de do.'"

Reflecting on the idea of splitting expenses on dates, the actress said, "[Laughs] I think... I think it's fine. It's fine..." When asked, "To dutch?"

Kangana replied, "...yeah, yeah. It's okay."

The interview was part of Curly Tales' Sunday Brunch series, where Kangana looked back on her journey before finding success in Bollywood and shared several personal anecdotes from her younger days.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film was released in theatres this year.



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