Ram Kapoor Dares Farah Khan On <i>Lock Upp 2</i> After She Calls Him Background Actor: "<i>Nikaal Do</i>"

The latest season of the popular reality show Lock Upp 2 is living up to its reputation for delivering high-voltage drama, explosive confrontations and plenty of entertainment. And, now the spotlight is on actor Ram Kapoor.

It is not because of a task or an elimination twist, but because of his repeated refusal to accept host Farah Khan's feedback.

During the show's “chargesheet” segment, Farah candidly assessed Ram Kapoor's journey in the house.

“I want to ask you [Ram Kapoor], every show you do, you are playing the lead. And you have become a background actor after coming here,” Farah said.

Instead of responding to the criticism, Ram Kapoor raised his hand as if to stop her from speaking. Farah, visibly unimpressed, replied, “From what I can see, I don't want this Ram Kapoor. It is not just funny.”

Ram Kapoor remained unmoved. “For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this,” he said.

The filmmaker reminded him that the purpose of the chargesheet was to help contestants improve.

“This is my chargesheet. You should listen to this. This will help you,” she told him.

Giving a witty reply, Ram Kapoor said, “Yes, ma'am.”

Farah continued, “What you are doing, this lecturing you are doing, you are not like that at all.”

Ram Kapoor, however, refused to reconsider his stance. “Toh nikaal do (Then kick me out). I am not going to change. I am the way I am,” he said.

Attempting to lighten the mood, Farah remarked, “Those people who don't change, they become dinosaurs.”

“I will become a dinosaur,” Ram Kapoor replied.

Making one final attempt, Farah clarified that she was speaking “not as a host, but as your friend and well-wisher.”

Ram Kapoor remained firm. “But darling, I am me. I am me. This is who I am. That's it,” he replied.

Farah Khan, not happy with Ram Kapoor's behaviour, eventually ended the conversation, saying, “His charges should have been different, should have been called a stubborn a**.”

The disagreement did not end there. Later, contestants Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda and Sunita Ahuja were tasked with deciding which housemates would be safe and which would remain at risk. The trio chose to save Ram Kapoor.

However, when Farah asked him what he believed had happened, Ram Kapoor insisted he thought he was still in danger, prompting Farah to quip, “Do some better acting na.”

Even after Harshad indicated through a flying kiss that Ram Kapoor was safe, the actor continued explaining his earlier disagreement with Farah.

Ram Kapoor stopped only after Farah officially announced that he had been declared safe.