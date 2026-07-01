<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Crosses Rs 120 Crore Worldwide

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs 120-crore mark worldwide within five days of its release.

The multi-starrer comedy has maintained a strong hold despite the usual weekday slowdown and is now on course to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India before the end of its first week.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected an estimated Rs 81.5 crore net in India, with day 5 contributing around Rs 9.25 crore.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle marks the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta. The comedy has banked on nostalgia, slapstick humour and franchise recall to attract family audiences.

The film opened strongly over its first weekend, benefiting from positive advance bookings and the popularity of the Welcome brand.

In the NDTV review, the film received 2 stars. “The film gives an unwieldy cast the kind of freedom that only a muddled, overstuffed screenplay can. The actors stop at nothing, hamming it up like there is no tomorrow. While they have a ball, and then some, the Firoz Nadiadwala-produced film, directed by Ahmed Khan (who has toted up quite a few sequels and takes over the reins of this one from Anees Bazmee), lurches merrily from one massive wobble to another. No matter how much a critic grumbles, Welcome to the Jungle, the third entry in a franchise that began two decades ago, overflows with ingredients that feel anachronous but could inveigle those who enjoyed the first two.”