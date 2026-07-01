Gautami Kapoor Comes Out In Support Of Husband Ram Kapoor Amid Backlash Over His 'Cheating' Remarks

A single Instagram post from Gautami Kapoor has grabbed everyone's attention after her husband and actor Ram Kapoor found himself at the centre of a social media storm.

The actor recently made headlines for his views on marriage and infidelity during an episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While the internet continues to debate his comments, Gautami appeared to make her stance clear in the simplest way possible.

Sharing a picture with Ram on Instagram, she captioned it, "Only (red hearts)."

Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many seeing it as a show of support for her husband amid the ongoing backlash.

The Controversy

The discussion started when fellow contestant Shreya Kalra asked Ram Kapoor, "Agar aapke partner ne aap par cheat kiya toh what is the solution? Do you find other options or not be connected with your partner because once it is broken, you don't feel the connection."

Responding to the question, Ram said relationships and marriages are rarely simple. According to him, couples need to rebuild their bond if they genuinely want the marriage to survive.

He said, "If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. Kabhi kabhi agar lamba samjho 20-25 saal hogaye, you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. Bad phase mai agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaye, agar aap unke begair nhi jee sakte, apne bachon ke begair nhi jee sakte and agar bachon ke liye, family ke liye best chaiye toh then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker."

Other Contestants React

Not everyone agreed with Ram's take. Fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola immediately challenged his argument, saying, "But sir, galti se nahi hota yeh cheez. It's not a mistake. You are physically intimate with someone. That's a process. You have to take somebody's clothes off, take your clothes off, and then do it. You cannot say it's a mistake. It's not like I stabbed you by mistake."

Despite the disagreement, Ram stood by his opinion, maintaining that long marriages go through difficult phases and that couples who truly want to stay together can move past even the toughest moments.

The conversation, however, did not end on the show. Clips from the episode soon went viral across social media, with users debating whether infidelity can ever be forgiven. While some agreed with Ram's belief that forgiveness and healing are possible in long-term relationships, many others felt cheating is a conscious choice and not something that can be dismissed as a mistake.

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