Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Announcement: '<i>Meri Biwi Hai, Pyaar Kiya Toh Piche Kyu Hatu</i>?'

Actor Gaurav Khanna has finally reacted after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on the premiere episode of Lock Upp that they have been living separately and are heading for a divorce.

The actor was spotted on Tuesday on the sets of Laughter Chefs, where he was promoting the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Before heading inside, he briefly stopped to interact with the paparazzi.

During the interaction, one of the photographers asked him, "Gaurav bhai, kya haal hai?"

Responding with a smile, Gaurav said, "Bas yaar, wahi yaar jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai... Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche kyu hatu?"

He also wished Akanksha well and added, "All the very best to Akanksha. Puri life uske saath khada hun."

Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Announcement

During the very first episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav are getting a divorce and have been living separately for the past year.

She also made it clear that there is no bitterness between the two despite their decision to part ways.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," the actor added.

Reason Behind Their Divorce

In the third episode of the show, Akanksha revealed personal reasons that prompted her decision. Reiterating Gaurav's claims on Bigg Boss 19 last year, Akanksha said she doesn't want to have children that Gaurav wants “badly.”

During a conversation with co-participants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha said, “Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

“Now he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hai mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct; I had told him long ago). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hoon iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if he wants to leave me, then leave me - fair enough,” Akanksha added.

Akanksha and Gaurav got married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

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