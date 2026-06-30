Who Is Akanksha Chamola, <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Contestant Going Viral For Anti-Infidelity Remarks

Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines consistently ever since she entered Lock Upp Season 2. The actress first grabbed attention after revealing on the Netflix reality show that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are heading for a divorce.

Now, she is once again in the spotlight, this time for her strong remarks on infidelity. During a conversation with fellow contestant Ram Kapoor on the show, Akanksha shared her views on cheating, saying it should never be dismissed as a mistake.

She said, "Par sir galti se nahin hoti hai. Aap physically intimate ho rahe ho kisi se, wo ek process hai (No, it does not happen by mistake. When you are getting physically intimate with someone, it's a process). You have to take somebody's clothes off, take your clothes off, and do it and finish it off. You cannot say galti. Aisa nahi hai ki maine chaaku rakha aur galti se maar diya (You cannot call it a mistake. It's not like you stab someone and say that you kept a knife on the table and mistakenly ran it through the other person)."

Her comments have since gone viral on social media, with many internet users applauding her straightforward take on infidelity. For those curious to know more about the actress, here's a look at her life, career and why she has become one of television's most talked-about personalities in recent months.

1. Born And Brought Up In Mumbai

Akanksha Chamola was reportedly born on January 18, 1991, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She belongs to a Pahadi family and is currently 35 years old.

2. Studied Commerce Before Pursuing Acting

Before entering the entertainment industry, Akanksha reportedly completed her post-graduation in Commerce. She later decided to pursue acting full-time and made her television debut with Swaragini in 2015, gradually carving a space for herself on the small screen.

3. Worked Across Television And OTT

Over the years, Akanksha has appeared in shows such as Swaragini, Bhootu and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. She also featured in the 2026 OTT project Dil Dhokha Aur Desire.

4. Featured In A Popular Music Video

Apart from television and OTT, Akanksha appeared in singer Suyyash Rai's music video Nazm-E-Kamaal.

5. Enjoys A Massive Social Media Following

Akanksha is quite active on Instagram, where she has around 977,000 followers. She regularly shares updates from her work, photoshoots and travel diaries.

6. Loves Travel And Fitness

Her social media feed reflects her passion for travelling and leading a healthy lifestyle. Whether it is vacations in destinations like Dubai and Singapore or videos of yoga sessions and workout routines, Akanksha frequently shares her fitness journey and travel experiences with her followers.

7. Akanksha's Bigg Boss 19 Appearance Became A Talking Point

Even before Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha had become a familiar face among reality show viewers after appearing during the Family Week of Bigg Boss 19 to support her now-estranged husband, Gaurav Khanna.

However, what grabbed headlines was her candid stance on motherhood. In interviews around the show, Akanksha revealed that she does not feel ready to have children.

The discussion gained even more attention after Gaurav admitted inside the Bigg Boss house that while he does wish to become a father someday, he has always respected Akanksha's choice because "it's a love marriage." During one media interaction, he also became emotional when the topic was repeatedly brought up, saying he did not want his wife's personal decision to become a subject of public scrutiny.

8. Why She Has Been In The Spotlight More Than Ever

Although Akanksha Chamola has been working in the entertainment industry for several years, public interest in her grew significantly after Gaurav Khanna's phenomenal rise in popularity. His portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa turned him into one of television's biggest stars. He later added two more major reality show victories to his name by winning Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19.

As Gaurav's fan following exploded, curiosity around his personal life and marriage also increased. From their relationship and differing views on parenthood to Akanksha's recent divorce announcement on Lock Upp Season 2, the couple has remained in the news, making Akanksha one of the most searched television personalities in recent weeks.