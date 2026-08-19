Kiara Advani And Saif Ali Khan Team Up For Kanika Dhillon's Supernatural Thriller

Kiara Advani is set for another exciting project, this time with Saif Ali Khan. The actress, awaiting the release of her big budget film Toxic with Yash, is also preparing for a new thriller with supernatural elements.

The untitled film will be writer-producer Kanika Dhillon's first film as a director. Details about the plot are under wraps for now, but the makers are developing the story and roles, keeping Kiara and Saif in mind.

The writing team and Kanika, along with Excel Entertainment, have reportedly been working on the story for a long time and are now close to taking the project ahead. The film is expected to begin shooting later this year, once the script is ready.

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, “Saif and Kiara are coming together for Kanika's next, it is an intense thriller with a supernatural element and the script is being developed keeping both actors in mind. Kanika, Excel Entertainment and the writing team have been working on this story for a very long time, and the makers are now looking to take it forward.”

Next, Kiara Advani will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, where she stars alongside Yash. The film also has Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The pan-India action thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.

Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, is preparing for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. The film brings him together with Akshay Kumar. The upcoming thriller is set to arrive in theatres on September 11.