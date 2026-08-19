14 Years Ago, Salman Khan Called Emraan Hashmi "The Most Underrated Actor"

Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi collaborated for the first time in the 2023 film Tiger 3, an offering from the Tiger franchise. But long before the collaboration, Salman Khan had said that Emraan Hashmi is the most underrated actor. After Emraan Hashmi's blockbuster success with Awarapan 2, the comment has resurfaced on social media.

"Emraan Hashmi is the most underrated actor and now he should get his due. He has given hit after hit. He is damn good as an actor. I really like him," Salman said during the music launch of his 2012 film Ishkq in Paris.

During the promotions of Tiger Zinda Hai three years ago, Emraan Hashmi explained why he doesn't call Salman 'bhai', as he is fondly called by most industry insiders.

"I might not call Salman bhai but I take him as a brother. I take him as a friend. I don't have to be out there and tom-tom about it and put a label on it because other people call him that," Emraan told Connect FM Canada.

He added, "Respect doesn't come from what you say verbally; it comes from your behaviour; you show respect through your actions. I truly believe this, and this has been my family's upbringing. I respect everyone; I don't, in any way, segregate people on a film set. I respect all equally. Thanks to my grounding and my family background."

Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan's "kissing scene" video became viral at the Tiger 3 meet-and-greet event. In the video, Salman was asked about the secret behind Tiger–Zoya's on-screen magic.

Salman said, "Katrina hai toh thoda romance toh banta hi hai (When there's Katrina in the film, romance has to be there). Aur agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka na hota, toh main aapko guarantee se bolta hoon yeh toh ho hi jata (If Emraan hadn't played the character of Aatish, I can guarantee you it would have happened)." As soon as Bhaijan finished his words, he enacted a kissing scene with Emraan.

Emraan Hashmi is on cloud nine as he has delivered his first solo Rs 100 crore blockbuster with Awarapan 2.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read | Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Delivers First Solo Rs 100 Crore Blockbuster