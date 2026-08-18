New Details Emerge About Hayden Panettiere’s Health Before Her Death

Hayden Panettiere's sudden death at the age of 36 has left fans and the entertainment industry shocked. Now new details about the actress' health have come to light.

The Scream 4 star was reportedly dealing with serious back problems earlier this year. Her longtime hairdresser and friend Erick Orellana said that Panettiere was in “really severe” pain and her condition started affecting her movement.

He said, “It was even hard for her to move her legs.”

Speaking with Page Six, Orellana said, “I know she suffered earlier this year with her back.”

Another source told the publication that the actress did seem a little tired at times earlier this year, but she was a night owl, and she had a lot on her plate. Panettiere suffered from anxiety at times and would occasionally take medication for that. And every so often that could impact her speech, Page Six reported quoting the source.

Not too long ago, Hayden Panettiere was seen using crutches while walking with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, at Los Angeles International Airport.

This coincided with a period when she was reportedly dealing with serious back problems. Despite the health struggles, Erick Orellana now claimed that Panettiere was “starting to be on the mend.”

Panettiere was found dead by a friend at a home in South Carolina, according to TMZ. Emergency medical workers were called to the house after receiving a report about a woman who was “unresponsive” and appeared to be in “cardiac arrest.”

Hayden Panettiere's father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed her death. In his statement, Skip remembered Hayden as a loving person who brought happiness to her family, friends and millions of fans who watched her on screen. Her family has now requested privacy while they take time to deal with the sudden and painful loss.