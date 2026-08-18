This Actor Shared Screen Space With Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan And Ranbir Kapoor But Never Became A Star

Bollywood has seen several talented actors share screen space with some of the industry's biggest stars, yet not all of them have received the recognition they deserve. Despite working alongside stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, this actor remained largely under the radar.

From working on major blockbuster hits to appearing on television or sharing a screen with a superstar in commercials, Abhishek Khanna is a well-known face in entertainment circles.

Unlike big stars, his film career is not defined by a big launch or overnight stardom. Instead, his journey has been one of consistently working in different films and establishing himself on screen.

In the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Abhishek Khanna appeared as part of Salman's group of friends. Although his role may not be central to the story, it helps in making the main character's world, relationship, and surroundings believable. Abhishek has also been a part of Ajay Devgn's Singham Returns and appeared alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.

One of his most significant roles is in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. In the scene when Sanjay Dutt walks out of the jail, amid a sea of crowd, one man asks for a photo, and when he does not get a response, he calls out, "Ae terrorist, bhav kya kha raha hai? ek photo de na (Hey terrorist, why are you acting like this? Give me a photo.)" The man who said these lines was none other than Abhishek Khanna. Although the dialogue lasts only a few seconds, its impact is profound.

As the film moves towards an emotional conclusion between Sanjay Dutt's life and his public image, this voice once again brings to the fore the public perception of his character.

Beyond acting, Abhishek has also been a part of numerous national television commercials and brand campaigns. Alongside working with Salman Khan in a CP Plus television commercial, he has shared screen space with renowned cricketers for commercials, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin, among others.