'Beyond Our Means': When SRK Struggled To Furnish Mannat After Buying It For Rs 18 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai abode, Mannat, needs no introduction. The Rs 300-crore property, which is currently undergoing renovation, has a story of its own. Shah Rukh once revealed that the initial days were not easy for the Khan family. They struggled to furnish the bungalow, which is why he suggested that his wife, Gauri Khan, take charge of the interiors.

SRK bought Mannat for Rs 18 crore. A few years ago, while addressing the media at a book launch, as reported by The Times of India, SRK said, "I just want to say that when we bought the house we live in now, it was beyond our means."

He added, "We had to rebuild it since it was dilapidated, and then we struggled to furnish it. We couldn't afford the fees of a designer we consulted, so I suggested that Gauri take charge as the designer of the house."

"Over the years, with our limited earnings, we gradually furnished the house. We even went to South Africa once and bought leather for the sofa with whatever little money we had. We kept buying small things over the years whenever we could afford them," Shah Rukh said.

Shah Rukh's desire to own Mannat is a story in itself. While shooting the song Chand Taare from Yes Boss in front of the bungalow, which was not called Mannat at the time, he began dreaming of owning it one day. He later spoke about it during a conversation with Farhan Akhtar.

While promoting My Name Is Khan, Shah Rukh jokingly said, "Actually, what I always do is, whenever I see something big and nice, I quickly tell my co-stars that I will buy it. Because that is the only way I can impress my co-actresses, as my looks do not seem to work with them."

He further added, "Yeah, I do remember telling them why I liked it so much. Because I'm from Delhi, and everyone in Delhi has a bungalow. Despite coming from a lower middle-class family, we had a bungalow in Delhi. That's why I said that if I ever bought a house in Mumbai, it should be big and spacious like this."

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in King, which will also mark his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.



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