'Mithun Chakraborty Caused A Stampede On <i>Om Shanti Om</i> Sets, Even Shah Rukh Khan Was Confused': Farah Khan

Mithun Chakraborty may be Bollywood's original Disco Dancer, but his star power apparently caused quite a scene on the sets of Om Shanti Om. The veteran actor recently appeared on Farah Khan's vlog with his sons, Mimo and Namashi Chakraborty, where the filmmaker recalled a rather amusing incident from the making of the film's iconic song Deewangi Deewangi.

Farah Khan revealed that while more than 30 leading actors came together for the song, Mithun Chakraborty's arrival created a frenzy on the sets. And this was even before his stint on Dance India Dance introduced him to a new generation of fans.

Speaking about the massive star-studded song, Farah said, "A lot of actors came; 32 actors came. But when Dada came, I can't tell you there was a stampede and this was before Dance India Dance. We showed in the song that one lady fainted, which actually happened before! That is why we put it in the song. Even the lightman jumped from his position to meet him, and there was so much commotion... Shah Rukh and I were like, 'What happened!'"

The filmmaker also revealed the story behind one of the most amusing moments featuring Mithun and Shah Rukh Khan in the song. While shooting their portion, Farah asked SRK to simply follow the steps Mithun was showing him. However, things did not go quite as planned.

"He could not follow him, so Mithun da started giving him tapli (smack on the head) and we have kept that in the shot," she said.

Mithun also looked back fondly at the experience, recalling the sheer number of stars who had gathered on the sets and the excitement of being part of such a memorable song.

Released in 2007, Deewangi Deewangi brought together an extraordinary line-up of Bollywood stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The song featured Dharmendra, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, and Juhi Chawla, among several others. A total of 32 stars featured in the song.

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