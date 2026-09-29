<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Big-Ticket Film Sees Huge Slump On First Monday

Nani's big-ticket film, The Paradise, hasn't proven itself big in terms of numbers so far. After a stellar opening, the film has seen a downfall over the last few days. After 5 days, the film's net collections in India stand at Rs 97.10 crore so far.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, The Paradise collected a net of Rs 5.00 crore across 5,804 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹114.85 crore and total India net collections to ₹97.10 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.75 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹30.00 Cr so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 144.85 crore.

The Paradise Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The Paradise is an opportunity lost, especially for a director who proved his mettle beyond doubt with his very first film. His second, scattered and uneven, is no patch on Dasara.

"Nani powers parts of The Paradise to tremendous levels of intensity. Moreover, the film stays true to its setting. But its varied elements are way too scattered and uneven for the finesse on the surface to seep in deeper and make a difference.

"As has been emphasised already, The Paradise is undermined especially by its over-reliance on graphic violence. Every action scene strives to outdo the previous one, with each act of brutality pushing the boundaries of the noxious."

The Paradise

The movie marks Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after Dasara, which was released in 2023. Produced by SLV Cinemas, it also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise centres on Jadal, played by Nani, and his fight against social discrimination and a system that has denied his community basic rights. The film combines its period setting with action and drama.