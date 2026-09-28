Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Greet Fans On His Birthday From Rs 250 Crore Krishna Raj Bungalow In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Visuals from his birthday celebrations with the paparazzi have surfaced online, showing him cutting a cake.

A video is now making the rounds in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen waving at their fans from the balcony of their Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai, worth Rs 250 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt moved into their new home in Mumbai in November 2025. The six-storey Pali Hill bungalow is reportedly valued at Rs 250 crore.

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Ranbir Kapoor has his hands full as the first look poster of Sanjay leela Bhansali's Love & War was released recently. The film is all set to release on January 21, 2027. He also has the much-anticipated Ramayana Part I releasing on Diwali this year.

Love & War makers unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's poster last week, and it looks intriguing enough. The poster features a side shot of Ranbir Kapoor in a blue car, with one blood-soaked arm on the side grabbing all your attention.

The caption read, "Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!"

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to become the most expensive film of the filmmaker's career. It is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. It reunites Bhansali with Ranbir after their 2007 collaboration, Saawariya. It also marks the director's reunion with Alia, after working together on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic saga, Ramayana: Part 1, where he plays the role of lord Rama. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 6.

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