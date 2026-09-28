NDTV Yuva 2026: Shweta Tripathi Confirms Mirzapur 4 Is Officially In The Works, Says 'Movie <i>Bhool Jaana</i>'

At the NDTV Yuva 2026 session titled Mirzapur Ki Woomanya, Shweta Tripathi shared a much-awaited update for Mirzapur fans. She said that the writing stage of Season 4 is officially in the works.

She said, "Thankfully jo humein pata hai, season 4 ki lekhai chaalu hai. (Thankfully, what we know is that the writing of Season 4 has begun). We, actors, are fans too. We are also looking forward to the next season. Whatever has happened in Mirzapur The Movie is all from season one. So, when going for season four, ye sab bhool jaana. Mirzapur is the best investment we could ever make. It's a project that keeps giving. I'm not done with Golu yet."

Different Shades Of Her Beloved Mirzapur Character - Golu

Furthermore, Shweta Tripathi shared what she is most thankful for when it comes to her character Golu from the franchise, with whom she has spent nine years now.

She said, "This journey with Golu has been very exciting over nine years. One of the strongest, toughest girls I have met. I hope no one has a life like hers. Her life started with college elections, waha se ab Baahubali ban chuki hai. Every character we play as an actor has a part of us that is left behind and one that goes with the character. There is a lot I have taken from her, one of them is actually fitness."

She added, "I started it late in life. Agar ek ladki gun utha rahi toh physical and mental health zaroorat hai. (If a girl is picking up a gun, then physical and mental health is necessary.) I get creative satisfaction when I play a character like this in Mirzapur, especially the female characters. Aise nahi likhe gaye hai. (They haven't been written in this way). So you feel grateful. Koi opportunity milega tab hi kuch kar paoge, so that opportunity is very important. (Only when you get an opportunity can you do something, so that opportunity is very important.)"

About Shweta Tripathi

She made her screen debut with Disney Channel's teen sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life (2009), followed by a cameo in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012).

Her feature film debut came with the 2011 release Trishna.

Her big breakthrough arrived with Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 film Masaan, where she gained widespread recognition and fame as a lead actress opposite Vicky Kaushal, who also made his debut with the film.

She left an impactful impression with her strong performance in the 2017 film Haraamkhor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Journey Over the Years

Over the years, Shweta Tripathi spread her wings as her work spanned across platforms and languages.

Some of her other well-known projects include Zoo (2018), Gone Kesh (2019), Mehandi Circus (2019, Tamil), The Illegal (2021), and Raat Akeli Hai (2020).

Her OTT titles include TVF Tripling (2016), Laakhon Mein Ek (2017), Made in Heaven (2019), The Gone Game (2020-2022), Escaype Live (2022), and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022-2024).

Back in March 2025, she announced her maiden project as a producer - a queer love story directed by Sanjoy Nag, titled Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, where she will be seen alongside Tillotama Shome. The release date is yet to be announced.

Current Success

Shweta Tripathi's most popular character in the Mirzapur series is Golu Gupta, whose transformation from an innocent college student into a fierce, gun-wielding fighter became one of the show's most talked-about arcs. Her journey of grief, revenge, and resilience added immense depth to the gritty world of Mirzapur. Recently, she reprised this role in Mirzapur: The Film, which has been gaining significant success at the box office, further cementing her place as one of the franchise's most compelling performers.

About NDTV Yuva 2026

NDTV YUVA is more than just a youth conclave — it is a vibrant platform where India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers come together to engage, exchange, and empower. With a strong legacy of thought leadership and youth-centric dialogue, NDTV YUVA continues to evolve as a space that reflects the heartbeat of young India.

Building on the incredible success of its previous editions, the conclave promises to raise the bar — offering a dynamic mix of engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses, and immersive storytelling. This edition will spotlight critical issues across a spectrum of domains — politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the ever-evolving influence of digital and social media.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

ALSO READ | Shweta Tripathi At NDTV Yuva 2026: An Incredible Success Story From Masaan To Mirzapur The Film