Shweta Tripathi At NDTV Yuva 2026: An Incredible Success Story From <i>Masaan</i> To <i>Mirzapur The Film</i>

With a degree in Fashion Communication from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi never prepared for a career in showbiz - but it happened. She is currently basking in the humongous success of Mirzapur: The Film, a big-screen adaptation of the highly successful series.

She is all set to appear at NDTV Yuva 2026, as she attends the panel titled Mirzapur Ki Woomanya, along with Sonal Chauhan, who has also been earning praise for her performance in the film.

Where She Started

After completing her degree in Fashion Communication, Shweta Tripathi went on to wear many hats in the creative field. She worked as a production assistant, associate director, and photo editor for Femina magazine. At the same time, she also ran her own theatre company, AllMyTea Productions (also known as All My Tea Productions).

And then came her screen debut - and there was no looking back.

Onscreen Projects And Breakthrough

She made her screen debut with Disney Channel's teen sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life (2009), followed by a cameo in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012).

Her feature film debut came with the 2011 release Trishna.

Her big breakthrough arrived with Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 film Masaan, where she gained widespread recognition and fame as a lead actress opposite Vicky Kaushal, who also made his debut with the film.

She left an impactful impression with her strong performance in the 2017 film Haraamkhor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Journey Over the Years

Over the years, Shweta Tripathi spread her wings as her work spanned across platforms and languages.

Some of her other well-known projects include Zoo (2018), Gone Kesh (2019), Mehandi Circus (2019, Tamil), The Illegal (2021), and Raat Akeli Hai (2020).

Her OTT titles include TVF Tripling (2016), Laakhon Mein Ek (2017), Made in Heaven (2019), The Gone Game (2020-2022), Escaype Live (2022), and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022-2024).

Back in March 2025, she announced her maiden project as a producer - a queer love story directed by Sanjoy Nag, titled Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, where she will be seen alongside Tillotama Shome. The release date is yet to be announced.

Current Success

Shweta Tripathi's most popular character in the Mirzapur series is Golu Gupta, whose transformation from an innocent college student into a fierce, gun-wielding fighter became one of the show's most talked-about arcs. Her journey of grief, revenge, and resilience added immense depth to the gritty world of Mirzapur. Recently, she reprised this role in Mirzapur: The Film, which has been gaining significant success at the box office, further cementing her place as one of the franchise's most compelling performers.

Earlier in a conversation with NDTV on Mirzapur The Film which was announced in 2024 but took two years to release, the actor said, "Everything good takes time. You enjoy the drip coffee because it has a whole different flavour. We wanted to be very sure about why we want to tell this story on a big screen. This is a celebration from fans. It's India's first OTT-to-big screen franchise. It's also a responsibility and we take it very seriously. We hold our fans in high regard."

She added, "I was very confused about playing this Golu as I had to go back to her initial days. How she walks, talks, her expressions, and all because if we go by the series she is a different person now after all the trauma she has gone through. It wasn't like a magic wand that one can use."

The actor has carved a niche for herself both in the OTT arena and the big screen, as she continues to write her own success story.

About NDTV Yuva 2026

NDTV YUVA is more than just a youth conclave — it is a vibrant platform where India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers come together to engage, exchange, and empower. With a strong legacy of thought leadership and youth-centric dialogue, NDTV YUVA continues to evolve as a space that reflects the heartbeat of young India.

Building on the incredible success of its previous editions, the conclave promises to raise the bar — offering a dynamic mix of engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses, and immersive storytelling. This edition will spotlight critical issues across a spectrum of domains — politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the ever-evolving influence of digital and social media.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

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