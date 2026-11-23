Music composer AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down nearly 10-12 film projects to devote his time to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

What's Happening

The Oscar-winning composer, who has collaborated with Hans Zimmer for the ambitious mythological epic, spoke about the extensive process behind creating the film's music at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday.

Rahman shared that work on the soundtrack began three years ago, with several compositions undergoing multiple revisions before the team arrived at the final versions.

Citing the example of 'Ravana Tandav', he revealed that the track went through as many as 12-13 versions before everyone agreed on one.

Speaking about the process, Rahman said, "We've been doing 'Ramayana' music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked."

The composer also spoke about the professional commitments he turned down to remain focused on the project. He said that working on 'Ramayana' required him to stay immersed in its creative world and that he was happy with the decision.

"The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I'm proud of it. I think I enjoy it. I only accept when I really love a project, and I enjoy it; it nourishes my artistic sense, and my whole team gets excited."

AR Rahman And Hans Zimmer's Music For Ramayana

The soundtrack of Ramayana: Part 1 brings together Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with several singers contributing to the album. Among its tracks is Jai Jai Ram, featuring the vocals of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Ravana Tandav features Vishal Dadlani, while Sita's Aspiration has been performed by A.R. Ameen, Vaishali Samant, Rakshita Suresh and Antra Nandy.

Poet Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics for the album.

The soundtrack also features an orchestral rendition of Jai Jai Ram and a Rama Theme, composed jointly by Rahman and Zimmer.

However, the music has received mixed reactions from listeners since the release of its songs. While the collaboration between the two celebrated composers generated considerable anticipation, some listeners questioned whether the compositions matched the expectations surrounding the project.

Background

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The project, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Despite the mixed response to some of its musical offerings, Ramayana: Part 1 has received a positive critical response and enjoyed a strong theatrical run. The film has collected over Rs 920 crore in India net collections, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 1,693 crore.