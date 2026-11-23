Eisha Singh has hinted that she may no longer remain silent about her reported breakup with Avinash Mishra. The actor has now warned that she could make details of their relationship public, including names and evidence, if pushed further. While Eisha did not directly name Avinash in her latest Instagram stories, her remarks have added another twist to the ongoing cheating controversy surrounding the two actors.

Eisha Singh also spoke about feeling betrayed by someone she once trusted and said she had chosen to stay quiet to protect her peace. Her statement comes shortly after Avinash indirectly addressed the breakup rumours and asked people to respect their privacy.

In her Instagram stories shared on Sunday (November 22), Eisha took an indirect dig at someone for speaking about keeping relationships private while allegedly doing the opposite.

She wrote, “My decision to stay silent and protect my peace should never be mistaken for an inability to speak up when needed. The person preaching about how relationships are personal and shouldn't be made public entertainment… what happened now? When you're the one turning things into a joke and serving them to people for entertainment? You can't preach privacy on one hand and do the exact opposite on the other."

The actor then made it clear that she could share more details if the situation continued. “Please don't push me to a point where I have to put out every single proof, with proper names, irrespective of the consequences. I have already made the mistake of trusting someone who eventually stabbed me in the back. And since moving on seems to come so easily to some people, let me try that too," she added.

What Did Avinash Mishra Say About The Breakup Rumours?

Avinash had earlier shared a note on social media amid reports of trouble in his relationship with Eisha. Without confirming or denying the breakup rumours, he asked media pages and social media users not to turn their personal lives into public entertainment.

He wrote, “Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace."

The controversy started when an alleged voice note of Eisha's mother surfaced online. In the audio, she reportedly spoke about the family's acceptance of the relationship and said she would have supported Avinash if things had worked out between the two.

She is heard saying, "Usne okay kara, cheezein aage badhi, toh hum agree hue, varna koi maa apni beti ko aise platform par ye sab bolne ke liye nahi bhej degi. Aaj Avinash ke against kuch bola jaata, toh main uske saath khadi hoti, kyunki ab woh meri family ka member hone wala hota. Lekin is beech mein jo cheat hua aur jo bhi cheezein hui, ab ye cheezein spread karne ka koi matlab nahi hai."

Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra's Relationship

Eisha and Avinash's bond became a talking point during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. Their closeness continued to grab attention after the reality show ended. A video of the two expressing their love for each other also went viral on social media after Avinash's win on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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