Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty's OM has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India net collections within its first three days of release.

What's Happening

The Tamil action thriller maintained a steady run at the box office on Sunday, November 22, despite witnessing a slight dip in its daily earnings. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 85.30 crore.

According to Sacnilk, OM collected Rs 15.90 crore in India net collections on its third day, across 6,546 shows.

This was a marginal decline of 2.2% from Saturday's collection of Rs 16.25 crore. The film had opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Friday, November 20, followed by a 10.2% drop on its second day.

With Sunday's earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 50.25 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 58.30 crore.

The film also collected Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 27 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 85.30 crore.

Tamil Version Leads

The Tamil version continued to account for the largest share of the film's domestic earnings. On Sunday, it collected Rs 11.55 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 3.80 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 55 lakh to the overall India net collection.

Across its first three days, the film has accumulated Rs 37.30 crore from Tamil screenings, accounting for 74.2% of its total India net earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 11.50 crore, or 22.9%, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 1.45 crore, making up the remaining 2.9%.

The film registered 19,662 shows across India during its opening weekend. On Sunday alone, an estimated 12,39,479 tickets were sold, taking the total ticket sales to 38,87,530.

In terms of occupancy, Tamil screenings recorded 52.1% overall occupancy on Sunday. Telugu shows registered 45.1%, while the Hindi version reported 20%.

Among Tamil 2D screenings, evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 65.54%, followed by afternoon shows at 62.38%. Night and morning screenings registered 53.92% and 39.46%, respectively.

The Telugu 2D version recorded 49.39% overall occupancy. Evening shows registered 53%, while afternoon screenings stood at 52.82%. Night shows recorded 47.45%, compared with 26.18% for morning screenings.

Meanwhile, Hindi 2D screenings reported 24.45% overall occupancy. Afternoon shows recorded 23.60%, followed by evening shows at 21.40%. Night and morning screenings registered 16.40% and 15%, respectively.

Tamil Nadu Leads State-Wise Box Office Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's domestic box office performance on Sunday. The state recorded Rs 7.75 crore in gross collections, accounting for 42% of the tracked state-wise earnings.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 4.35 crore, while Kerala added Rs 3.50 crore. Karnataka recorded Rs 1.85 crore, and the remaining Indian markets contributed another Rs 1 crore. The film's tracked domestic gross for the day stood at Rs 18.45 crore.

OM Among Top Tamil Opening-Day Grossers Of 2026

OM has also found a place among the leading Tamil opening-day performers of 2026, according to Bollymoviereviewz. The film reportedly earned Rs 30 crore worldwide on its opening day, putting it on par with Vishwanath & Sons, which recorded the same collection.

Jailer 2 leads the list with an opening-day gross of Rs 124 crore, followed by Jana Nayagan at Rs 81.05 crore and Scene at Rs 36.65 crore. Karuppu and Parasakthi recorded opening-day collections of Rs 28 crore and Rs 24 crore, respectively.

Other films on the list include Love Insurance Kompany (Rs 10.64 crore), Kara (Rs 9 crore), DC (Rs 6.32 crore), Mandaad (Rs 6 crore), Sardar 2 (Rs 5.9 crore), Thaai Kizhavi (Rs 3 crore) and Youth (Rs 3 crore).

With a reported production budget of Rs 120 crore, OM has recovered a considerable portion of its reported cost through its opening weekend, with its worldwide gross currently standing at Rs 85.30 crore.