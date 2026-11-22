Diljit Dosanjh's remarks about being treated differently from international artistes have drawn a response from Dr Punditrao Dharennavar, who has denied the singer's allegations of "double standards".

The professor has maintained that his objections to songs allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture are not limited to Dosanjh.

The exchange began during Dosanjh's November 21 concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Addressing the restrictions on some of his songs, the singer brought up Coldplay's performance at the same venue in January 2025.

He questioned why the British band could perform Hymn for the Weekend, which features the line "I'm feeling drunk and high", without facing similar objections.

Dharennavar, an Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, has now responded to the comparison in a self-recorded video.

He claimed that he had raised concerns about Coldplay's performance even before the band arrived in Ahmedabad.

"Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad. On the basis of my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song," Dharennavar said.

He added that he would share a copy of the notice, which he claimed specifically referred to the song and its lyrics.

The professor also pointed out that several Indian singers had faced objections from him over their music.

"I am not only against Diljit Dosanjh. I am against all those who sing songs about alcohol, drugs and guns. Like Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Babbu Maan, and others. I am against all of them. That is why there is no need to say anything like double standards," he said.

According to Dharennavar, he had also filed complaints against Sunidhi Chauhan in Ahmedabad and Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Babbu Maan and Sharry Mann in Punjab.

What Happened Before Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad Concert?

Dosanjh's performance had attracted attention even before he took the stage, with Dharennavar raising objections to some of the songs on his setlist.

The tracks in question were Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke and Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya. He had expressed concerns about their alleged references to alcohol and drugs.

The professor had also raised the issue of a bullet belt, urging the singer not to wear it during the performance. Following the concert, he expressed satisfaction that Dosanjh had not used the accessory.

"I am very happy that Diljit Dosanjh did not wear a bullet belt," he said.

He further appealed to the singer to reconsider performing the three tracks at upcoming shows.

"I hope in the coming time, he will not sing the wrong songs, like Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya on the stage. I am very hopeful. Because Dosanjh is talented and intelligent," Dharennavar said.

He also invoked the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign while explaining his stand on the issue.

"He will understand that there is a drug-free India campaign going on in our country," he said.

Diljit Dosanjh's Response To The Restrictions

At the Ahmedabad concert, Dosanjh questioned the scrutiny surrounding his music and drew a comparison with Coldplay's previous performance at the stadium.

"Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?"

The singer spoke about taking Punjabi and Indian music to international audiences through his performances abroad.

The controversy followed an appeal by the District Child Protection Unit to the city police, asking them to stop Dosanjh from performing four songs over concerns about lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture. Before the concert, Dharennavar had also threatened to approach the Gujarat High Court with a contempt petition if the singer performed the songs.

(With ANI Inputs)

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