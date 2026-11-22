Diljit Dosanjh has come a long way from his beginnings in Punjab to becoming one of the most recognised Indian artists on the global stage. He is currently headlining a sold-out concert tour in India after international collaborations with artists like Daddy Yankee, Sia, Ed Sheeran, and more. The singer-actor has built a career that takes him across the world.

His professional journey has also seen him establish homes in different parts of the world. Here's a look inside the places Diljit calls home, from his family bungalow in Ludhiana to his residences in Mumbai, Canada, and the US.

The Ludhiana Home

Diljit was born in Dosanjh Kalan village in Punjab's Jalandhar district on January 6, 1984, and spent his early years in a Jatt Sikh family. His father worked with Punjab Roadways, while his mother managed the household. The family's bungalow in Dugri Phase II, Ludhiana, remains closely associated with his childhood and early musical interests.

According to Architectural Digest, the traditional Punjabi home features spacious lawns, wide verandahs, and interiors decorated with wooden furniture, pastel walls, family photographs and religious motifs.

The Mumbai Apartment

The singer also has a home in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood. The three-bedroom apartment is situated on the 12th floor of a luxury high-rise and has sweeping views of the Arabian Sea through its floor-to-ceiling windows. The property is estimated to be worth between USD 1.2 million and USD 1.45 million (Rs 11.12 crore-Rs 13.44 crore), as per a TOI report.

Photo Credit: Realty Nxt

Its interiors follow a contemporary minimalist aesthetic, with an all-white palette, neutral tones, mood lighting and modern artworks. The apartment also reportedly has a dedicated studio corner where Diljit can rehearse and work on scripts.

The Toronto Home

Canada has also been an important part of Diljit's personal and professional journey. As the country has a massive Punjabi diaspora and a strong audience for his music, it has featured frequently in his international career. The singer reportedly owns a luxury bungalow in an upscale neighbourhood of Toronto. The city has also served as a backdrop for several of his music shoots and is a place for him to unwind between performances.

The California Duplex

Diljit's California residence has featured in several of his social media posts. The two-storey duplex is located in an upscale suburban neighbourhood and follows a minimalist North American design aesthetic. Its interiors feature cream walls, warm wooden flooring and a teakwood entertainment unit, along with a bar and a six-seater dining table.

The outdoor space includes a terrace with black railings and a seating area where Diljit often films content. A swimming pool surrounded by planters, a wooden deck with lounge chairs, and a small patio complete the property.

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