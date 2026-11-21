Jennifer Lopez has long been admired for her fitness and youthful appearance, but the singer says maintaining it takes consistency and a conscious approach to health. The 57-year-old shared that her diet now revolves around protein, greens and plenty of fish to help her stay in shape. She explained that her eating habits have evolved with age and that she is more mindful of her food choices because eating well makes her feel good.

During her appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, JLo said, "I used to eat anything I wanted. And then when I got a little bit older, I realised I had to change that. I eat a lot of fish. My diet now consists of a lot of protein and greens. I still love all those foods, but now I eat differently because I want to stay in shape. It helps me feel good. I'm not doing it for anyone else; I'm doing it for myself. When I take better care of myself, I feel great."

Despite her disciplined approach to eating, Jennifer enjoys a sweet treat of her own. She has created a chocolate chip cookie recipe called J-Dough, a playful nod to her JLo moniker. “It's the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. That's one thing I'll never cut out of my life," she added.

Jennifer Lopez's Workout Routine

Jennifer has also revamped her fitness routine over the past eight to 10 years. She incorporated more weight training into her workouts to build muscle and maintain strength as she gets older.

"I work out, I do weights. I would say I started that around 10 years ago, maybe eight, 10 years ago. That really changed things for me, the muscle component of that really gave me strength. The skin, everything was just different with the weight training,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez will next be seen in Netflix psychological thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish. The film is expected to release in 2027.

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