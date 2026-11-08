18-Hour Fasts, No Sugar, No Carbs: Decoding Meezaan Jafri's Diet Plan

Maintaining a fitness routine often calls for consistency both in the gym and in the kitchen. Meezaan Jafri follows a rather disciplined approach to staying in shape. The actor opened up about fasting for up to 18 hours, eating just two meals a day and avoiding sugar and carbohydrates altogether. He also detailed his six-day workout routine, which includes weight training, cardio, swimming, and sauna sessions.

"My daily workout routine is crazy. I work out six times a week. Sunday is my off day. I do weight training three times a week. I do cardio and core three times a week, and I think my diet is my main thing," Meezaan said in an interview with The Indian Express.

"I don't eat carbs or sugar, and I also swim three times a week. On cardio days, I run, do sprints, and swim, and I go to the sauna four times a week," he added.

When asked whether he tracks the amount of protein, carbohydrates, fibre and fats in his meals, Meezaan said he does not measure his macronutrient intake precisely. He said, "I don't weigh everything specifically, like the amount of macros I take in, but through a lot of trial and error, I know exactly what works for me and what doesn't. So I'm doing intermittent fasting, and I end up eating my first meal. I fast for about 16 to 18 hours, and in that 6 to 8-hour window I eat two meals, and that's all I eat."

The actor shared that his first meal usually consists of eggs accompanied by some sabzi or a protein source such as chicken, depending on what is prepared at home. "My second meal will be sabzi again, green veggies with dal and protein. No carbs, no rice, no roti, no bread, and no sugar at all," he added.

Meezaan revealed that he has been training since third grade and has consistently included some form of physical activity in his routine. Having participated in martial arts and various sports during his school years, he feels those experiences gave him an advantage and helped build a strong foundation.

Meezaan Jafri made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Malaal (2019). The actor later starred in films like Hungama 2 (2021), Yaariyan 2 (2023), The Miranda Brothers (2024) and De De Pyaar De 2 (2025).

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