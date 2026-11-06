<i>Ramayan</i>'s Dipika Chikhlia Says Sita Was The 'First Single Mother'

Dipika Chikhlia captured the minds of a generation with her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan. Now, the actor has spoken about how Sita is still a good role model.



In an interview, Dipika called Sita the “first single mother” and highlighted her strength. She also revealed one thing she would have changed about her portrayal of the character.



After Dipika, several actors have played the role of Sita over the past decades. In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Sai Pallavi essays the role.



Dipika Chikhlia Calls Sita “First Single Mother”



In an interview with SheThePeople TV, Dipika was asked if Sita was still a good role model. The actor instantly agreed with the statement and highlighted Sita's strength and how she put her point across.



Dipika said Sita was “the first single mother… So I think she is a very strong woman, very relevant in today's time.”



Highlighting the character's strength, Dipika explained, “I always said that just because she never spoke much, people felt that she was not a strong woman. Just because you don't talk a lot doesn't mean you are not strong.”



The actor cited Sita joining Ram on his 14-year-old exile as an example of her knowing what she wanted. In the Ramayana, Sita decides to join Ram despite pleas for her to stay back in Ayodhya or return to her father's home.



What Dipika Chikhlia Would Change About Her Role As Sita



The actor was asked about one thing she would like to change about Sita in the present context. Dipika said that “there were not enough dialogues.”



“Sita ji would just understand everything. I think, ‘Why?' Sometimes you need to talk and prove your point. I feel it's very important to stand up,” she mentioned.



Dipika said that Sita had stood up to Ram when she could not live with him again after being abandoned in the forest. She had asked him to take care of Luv and Kush, their children, and then descended into the earth.



Dipika felt that the relationship may have had a different ending if Sita had “constantly corrected” Ram.



“I feel that if you had constantly corrected your husband that ‘I am here and I am looking after the children…' Sometimes, you need a constant check. If there was an intervention, then I feel they wouldn't have gotten to that place,” Dipika claimed.



She stressed the importance of communication in marriages. Dipika pointed out that not speaking up can lead to people taking women for granted.



Also Read: Sai Pallavi's Ramayana BTS Looks Go Viral, Fans Call Her 'Authentic Sita'