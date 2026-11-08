From Walking To Strength Training: Inside Amrita Arora's Fitness Routine

Amrita Arora Ladak has opened up about her fitness routine. The actor had earlier surprised her followers with her dramatic weight loss.



In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Amrita revealed how she got back into shape. Amrita said that she had gained around 30 kilos after each of her two pregnancies. She stated she got into shape again by being particular about her diet and fitness.



Amrita Arora's Fitness Routine



Amrita said walking, “whether on the road or on the treadmill,” is something people can always find her doing.



She said that she goes to the gym a lot and is very particular about what she eats. She admitted that there were a few years where she “really let go” of herself.



The 45-year-old stated that it took a lot of hard work and effort for her to “tap back” into her rhythm.



Amrita said if she binge eats, she spends extra time at the gym.



Cardio and strength training are big parts of Amrita's fitness routine.



When asked if she goes to the gym regularly, Amrita said, “I have days where I completely don't. I am like, "Yeah, yeah, I'm coming. I'm coming." And then I just don't show up, and everyone's like, "How did you do that?”



She confessed that if she is feeling lazy about working out, she takes inspiration from people who are exercising or already on the treadmill.



Amrita Arora Stresses On Consistency



The actor said that she initially could not see any results once she got back to the gym. She stressed that consistency was the key.



Amrita said her trainer advised her to show up to the gym even if she did not feel like working out, just to get into the flow of things.



“So I used to reach the gym, and I used to think I am only going to talk because he said this...so I am drinking black coffee and then looking everywhere. Then, I would be like ‘let's do this something,' and then it used to be a whole workout,” she recalled.



Amrita also emphasised on having a personalised diet so that one's body could get fit more easily.



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