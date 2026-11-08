From Protein Pancakes To Pilates: Inside Vedika Pinto's Fitness Routine And Diet

Vedika Pinto, known for Musafir Cafe, has an enviable physique. But staying fit is not just about working out for her. The actor also enjoys experimenting with food and finding ways to balance healthy eating with her love for delicious meals.

Recently, Vedika sat down with The Indian Express and spoke about her fitness routine, diet, and morning regimen.

When it comes to workouts, Vedika likes to switch between lifting weights at the gym and practicing Pilates. While one helps her build strength, the other focuses on stretching and mobility.

Explaining why she enjoys both, the actor said, "Weight training helps me build muscle and get stronger, while Pilates gives me a good stretch, builds control and mobility, and leaves me feeling great in my body."

Her approach to food is just as balanced. Vedika discovered protein pancakes, which have become her favourite way to start the day. They help her satisfy her sweet cravings while also getting some protein in. "I do believe that half your health is made in the kitchen, but so is most of your happiness!" she said.

For the actor, eating healthy does not mean compromising on taste. She tries to get all her nutrients while making sure her meals are delicious, too. Instagram has been a useful source of recipe ideas, and her cook, Soni, has been happy to experiment with them at home. "So, right now, both my health and my heart are happy!" she added.

Unlike her workout and diet, Vedika's morning routine is still a work in progress. She admits that she goes through phases when trying to build new habits. Last month, she tried waking up to do breathing exercises and stretches. Before that, she attempted to stay away from her phone for the first hour of the day.

"But that's much harder than it sounds!" she said, adding that she is still figuring out a routine that works for her.

There is, however, one morning habit she has managed to stick to: cuddling her pet dog, Benji. "The one thing that has remained consistent, though, is waking up and cuddling Benji. That's all the endorphins I need to start my day!" she concluded.

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