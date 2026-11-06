Inspired By <i>Ramayana</i>'s Jatayu, This Kerala Landmark Is The World's Largest Bird Sculpture

The release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has brought the epic's iconic characters and stories back into the spotlight. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. One of the prominent roles in the movie is of Jatayu, and it is played by veteran actor Anupam Kher. The mythical bird tried to rescue Sita when she was being abducted by Ravana.

While the story is rooted in mythology, Kerala is home to a massive tribute to the character at the Jatayu Earth Centre. The monument features a giant sculpture and is an adventure tourism destination inspired by the legendary bird.

Everything to Know About the Jatayu Earth Centre

Located in Chadayamangalam, Kollam district, Kerala, Jatayu Earth Centre is home to the world's largest bird sculpture. It measures 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 70 feet high, sitting atop a hill 1,000 feet above sea level. Brainchild of the renowned Malayalam filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal, the project took a full decade to complete.

The sculpture is dedicated to women's safety and honour, commemorating the mythical bird Jatayu from the Ramayana, who lost his wings while fighting the demon king Ravana to protect Goddess Sita.

Ticket Prices and Timing

Standard entry with access to the main sculpture is somewhere between Rs 250 – 400. If you are travelling via the Swiss-made Cable Car (Ropeway), it costs Rs 550 - 650 per person. Visitors who prefer to climb the hill on foot can purchase a Walkway ticket for Rs 300 - 350.

Adventure park packages, zip-lining, and other high-adrenaline sports require separate add-on tickets. The entire facility remains open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Main Attractions and Activities

The main draw is exploring the multi-level audio-visual museum and 6D theatre built entirely inside the Jatayu sculpture. Guests can also access the Rama Temple, a sacred shrine holding a footprint believed to belong to Lord Rama himself. The separate adventure zone offers a massive multi-activity arena featuring rugged outdoor challenges like zip-lining, valley crossing, rock climbing, rappelling, paintball and commando net climbing.

The best time to visit is between October and March when the tropical Kerala heat drops and the weather becomes comfortable for outdoor walking. The centre is located roughly 38 km from Kollam city and 50 km from Thiruvananthapuram. Private cabs or self-driven cars are the most reliable way to get there.

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