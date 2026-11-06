Trisha Krishnan Stuns In Pink Saree As She Joins Vijay For Chennai Wedding Reception

Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay attended a reception for politician YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family wedding celebrations. The star-studded reception of Shreya, daughter of politician YS Anil Reddy, and Ujjwal was hosted at The Leela Palace, Chennai.

Vijay and Trisha grabbed headlines for accompanying each other at yet another public event. The Ponniyin Selvan star made a statement in a pink net saree.

Trisha Stuns In Pink Saree As She Joins Vijay For Chennai Wedding Reception

Trisha Krishnan turned heads in a pink saree. According to Google Lens, the stunning drape is worth around Rs 80,000 on the official website of Rouje. The powder-pink tulle saree is hand-embroidered with pearls, sequins, and crystals. It is adorned with tassels on the pallu.

The hand-embroidered blouse also featured tassels around the waist and feather details on the sleeves. The actor draped the saree in a classic style, with pleats at the centre and the pallu neatly pleated over the shoulder.

The actor accessorised the look with a heavily embellished choker and matching statement earrings. As for her makeup, she kept it monotone in shades of pink. A hint of pink blush, bright pink lipstick, and pink eyeshadow completed the look. She elevated the ensemble with a thin layer of eyeliner along the lash line and a bindi.

For her hairstyle, Trisha Krishnan opted for soft waves, centre-parted her locks, and left them open.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was spotted in a tailored brown suit. He looked sharp in a pair of brown pants and a brown blazer styled with an off-white shirt.

Trisha Krishnan And Vijay

At Vijay's oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Trisha Krishnan grabbed the spotlight in an ice-blue silk saree. She draped it with a flowing pallu, accessorised the look with a studded necklace and matching earrings, and adorned her low-hanging bun with white flowers.

The actor also attended Vijay's first flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day as the chief minister of the state. She styled a mustard-yellow crepe silk saree with a contrasting green blouse. Trisha completed the look with a centre-parted fishtail braid, curled fringes, and minimal makeup.

The actor's continued presence alongside the Chief Minister has been garnering attention on social media.

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