Rashmika Mandanna Picks Rs 65,000 Saree To Meet Chief Minister Vijay

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay yesterday ahead of the theatrical release of Ranabaali on October 16. It was her elegant saree that stole the limelight, and it came with a price tag of nearly Rs 65,000.

The Rs 65,000 Saree Rashmika Mandanna Wore To Meet Chief Minister Vijay

A quick Google Lens search showed that the saree Rashmika Mandanna wore to meet Chief Minister Vijay was from Raw Mango. According to the official website, it is priced at Rs 64,800.

It's an Asgar silk saree in indigo. The drape featured a scalloped border adorned with figurative motifs of angels in flight and floral patterns. Each motif is woven by hand on the loom. The official website states that the saree is dry-clean only.

The actor accessorised the saree with a choker necklace. She centre-parted her wavy locks and left them open. As for her makeup, she kept it minimal with a matte base and a pink-nude lip shade.

Sharing the pictures with Tamil Nadu's chief minister, Rashmika wrote, "After such a long time, I went to meet Vijay Sir. From fangirling over him for longer than I can remember, to having the opportunity to work with him, to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is, his journey is nothing short of incredible!"

Vijay Deverakonda opted for a short bandhgala and a pair of black trousers. He sported the look of the rebellious Ranabaali character he is playing in the upcoming film.

Posting about the meeting, the Ranabaali star wrote, "Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day, he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite."

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda At Tirumala Temple

After meeting Chief Minister Vijay yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. The Cocktail 2 star wore a mustard-yellow silk saree with a complementary pink blouse, while the Arjun Reddy star was seen wearing a crisp white short kurta with a white lungi.

The couple will next be seen in Ranabaali, a period film set in the 1870s during the Great Madras Famine of 1876 to 1878, which reportedly killed more than 8 million people. The story revolves around the rebellious warrior Ranabaali, who leads a resistance movement against the British. Rashmika plays Ranabaali's wife, Jayamma, who serves as his pillar of support in his fight for survival and dignity.

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