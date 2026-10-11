Katrina Kaif Serves Mauve Magic In London After Speaking Out On Self-Worth And Online Judgement

When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif needs no introduction. After turning heads in a chocolate-brown outfit at the launch event for her beauty brand at Space NK in London, she opted for a mauve ensemble for her second-day look.

Sharing a slew of pictures, Katrina wrote, "Day 2 in the UK. Beauty looks, all about the mauves."

Rhea Kapoor, who styled her look along with Sanya Kapoor, also shared photographs on Instagram. She wrote, "That's a wrap with @katrinakaif in London for @kaybykatrina. Congratulations to Katrina and the whole team on a smashing touchdown!"

Both posts went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments.

Talking about her outfit, Katrina wore a structured blazer. Made from mauve satin, the tailored piece featured sharp shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, and a single-button front closure. Underneath, she appeared to wear a cut-out top in the same shade. She also wore a satin scarf draped elegantly over one shoulder. She paired the blazer with a glossy, fluid midi skirt.

The actor completed the look with boots. She styled her hair in bouncy, loose waves and opted for soft, clean, and understated make-up.

On the first day of the event, Katrina was asked to share her views on self-confidence and dealing with judgement on social media. This came a few weeks after a section of social media users made body-shaming remarks about her postpartum weight gain.

Speaking at the Kay Beauty event in London, the actor said that people need to be careful not to let social media narratives affect their sense of self-worth. Her argument? There are far too many people out there with opinions about what you do.

Whether a woman has a baby or not, gains or loses weight, regardless of what she does, someone on social media will always have unsolicited advice to offer. "And if we are going to start catering to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself," she said.

Speaking about herself, Katrina said that whenever she comes across criticism on social media, she ignores it. "If I let that dictate my actions, I think I would be paralysed with fear, unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life," she added.

The actor said that there are times when the world celebrates you, and other times, "you have to be your own biggest cheerleader". Advising women in the audience, Katrina added that a person has to accept themselves as they are in that moment.

"That's going to change from day to day. That's going to change at different times and during different phases of your life," she added.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's London Look Is A Masterclass In Effortless Power Dressing