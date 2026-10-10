Katrina Kaif's London Look Is A Masterclass In Effortless Power Dressing

Katrina Kaif turned heads with her chic boss-babe look at the launch of her makeup-beauty brand at Space NK, London. The actor and entrepreneur brought her signature blend of elegance and power dressing to the event.

Rhea Kapoor, the stylist behind the glamorous look, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos. Katrina was seen dressing up in a rich, chocolate-brown ensemble from Toteme. Her look consisted of an oversized blazer with rolled-up sleeves thrown over a matching waistcoat. Underneath the actor wore a simple black top, keeping the overall look sophisticated.

Instead of going for structured pants, the actor opted for a more fluid option. The skirt was draped and gathered into sculptural folds, adding movement and texture to the otherwise tailored look. The asymmetric and ruched construction of the skirt gave the outfit a softer touch. By pairing the pieces together, it made a strong case for tonal dressing.

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Sharing the photos, Rhea wrote in the caption, “Superstar Energy Only.”

For accessories, the actor carried a sleek black DeMellier bag, adding a statement but not overpowering the outfit. For shoes, Katrina chose to wear Paris Texas boots to bring the whole look together. The star of the look was the actor's stylish Linda Farrow sunglasses, making the overall look more confident and classy.

Katrina's jewellery choices remained minimal as she wore small stud diamond earrings, allowing her outfit to take centre stage. Her long dark hair was styled in loose curls and kept open to add a relaxed vibe to the look.

For the occasion, the actor kept her makeup in the minimal earthy territory. She was seen embracing a soft glam look featuring smoked brown eyes, a peachy-nude lip, flushed cheeks, and a hint of warmth across her face.

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