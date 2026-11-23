Weddings are often about elaborate rituals, dance performances, and picture-perfect moments, but one bride decided to add a fitness twist to her big day. A video doing the rounds on social media shows her performing pull-ups and even deadlifting an impressive 100 kg while dressed in her bridal lehenga. The unusual display of strength has now gone viral on the internet. Some even claimed it to be the "world's first fitness wedding."

In one video, the bride is seen attempting a 100 kg deadlift while dressed in a heavily embellished light blue lehenga. As guests gather around to watch, she bends down to grip the barbell placed in front of her and lifts it off the ground. A man holding a microphone is also seen introducing the moment to the wedding guests.

The second video shows the bride putting her upper-body strength to the test with pull-ups. Still dressed in her bridal lehenga, she grips a horizontal bar installed at the venue and pulls herself upwards as guests watch and record the moment on their phones. The clip also carries the caption, ‘World's first fitness wedding happening in Jaipur.'

The videos went viral, with social media users praising the bride for her strength and dedication to fitness. Many found it refreshing to see her break away from conventional wedding moments and bring her passion for working out to the celebrations.

One user wrote, "Salute to your fitness level."

Another added, "Amazing wedding of the millennium."

Someone else commented, "Way to get ROI on the wedding!"

A viewer joked, "What was on the menu? Protein shakes in the mocktail section? Poha in starters? Salad, sauteed veggies, grilled chicken/fish in the main course? Sugar-free rasgullas in dessert?"

"Weighted pull ups with 5 kg ka lehenga," read a comment.

What do you think of this bride's unique way of bringing her love for fitness to her wedding celebrations?

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