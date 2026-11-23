Weekly Tarot Card Readings: New week, new energy, and a whole lot the universe might have to say. Whether the stars have a little luck coming your way, a reality check in store, or a gentle nudge to finally make that move, there's always something written in the cards. Every week, tarot reader Jhelum Biswas decodes what lies ahead for all 12 zodiac signs, from love and relationships to career, money, and everything in between. So, before you get swept up in the week's plans, take a moment to see what the cards have in store for you.

Aries - Bibi of Hibiscuses

Your charisma could open doors, ignite conversations and put you in the spotlight this week. Bask in your glory, enjoy the attention and trust your instincts. The Bibi of Hibiscuses encourages you to unleash your creativity and take bold initiatives, even if they involve a little risk. After all, fortune favours the brave, and this week, the stage is yours, my friend. And yes, look out for the black cat, your totem, watching over you.

Taurus - The Guru

If you think you know it all, think again! This week, the Guru encourages you to keep an open mind and learn from those who have walked the path before you. A mentor, teacher or unexpected conversation could offer the answers you've been seeking. And don't be surprised if someone turns to you for guidance. After all, wisdom is as much about sharing as learning. So, dear Taurus, are you ready to be both the student and the Guru? Keep your ego aside and become a seeker.

Gemini - Scholar of Hibiscuses

Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it could open exciting doors for you this week! The Scholar of Hibiscuses invites you to let your inner child come out to play. Rediscover an old hobby, try something new or indulge in a little humour and mischief. An unexpected invitation could bring a delightful surprise. Don't worry about having all the answers or getting everything right. Sometimes, magic happens when you're simply being yourself. So, darling Gemini, put your serious face away. Life is calling you out to play!

Cancer - Sahib of Roses

Dear Cancer, your heart may have a thousand things to say, but this week, let your head have the microphone! The Sahib of Roses encourages you to think clearly, speak honestly and make decisions based on facts rather than feelings. You don't have to turn every disagreement into an emotional drama. Sometimes, a little distance offers a whole new perspective. Set your boundaries, choose your words wisely and don't be afraid to say no. Remember to think before you speak.

Leo - Justice

Your Majesty, the court is now in session! And this week, even royalty must answer to the scales of Justice. Before you roar your verdict, make sure you've heard both sides of the story. A pending decision or an old misunderstanding may demand your attention. Be fair, own your mistakes and don't let pride cloud your judgment. Remember, dear Leo, winning an argument isn't quite the same as being right. Sometimes, the grandest gesture of all is a simple, heartfelt apology. It's not too hard, try it! After all, a true ruler knows when to bow to the truth!

Virgo - Strength

I know the situation is challenging and testing your nerves. You're probably on the verge of saying, "God, give me patience, but give it quick!" The Strength card reminds you that true power lies not in controlling everything but in knowing when to let go. You don't need to roar to prove your strength. Sometimes, a gentle word and a little compassion can work wonders. And while you're busy being patient with everyone else, remember to be kind to yourself too.Even the strongest souls deserve a little tenderness!

Libra - The Badshah

Excuse me, just how long do you plan to sit on the fence? Procrastination may be a great hobby, but now is the time for action! The Badshah has arrived, and he's not particularly fond of indecision. This week, take charge and turn those pending plans into action. You can't keep everyone happy, and frankly, that's not your job. Set your boundaries, stand your ground, and trust your judgment. But remember, there's a fine line between being a leader and becoming a dictator. Wear your crown with confidence, but don't forget to listen to your subjects.

Scorpio - Bibi of Marigolds

You've worked hard to build your little kingdom. Now don't forget to enjoy living in it! Not everything in life needs to be intense, mysterious or complicated. Sometimes, happiness is as simple as a good meal, a cosy corner, a good conversation with a friend and a little money in the bank. The Bibi of Marigolds reminds you to savour life's simple pleasures and nurture yourself as generously as you nurture others. So, dear Scorpio, loosen up those purse strings a little and indulge yourself. After all, what's the point of abundance if you never enjoy it?

Sagittarius - The Hanged Man

What's the hurry, Sagittarius? The world isn't going anywhere! This week, The Hanged Man invites you to slow down, hang around a little and look at life from a different angle. Plans may get delayed, but don't mistake a pause for a setback. Stop chasing answers and rushing into adventures. For once, try doing absolutely nothing. Oh yes, that's an adventure too!

Capricorn - Sahib of Hibiscuses

Hardworking, ambitious and terribly responsible! That's you, Capricorn. But when was the last time you did something simply because it set your soul on fire? The Sahib of Hibiscuses encourages you to pursue your passions with the same dedication you bring to your responsibilities. And while you're busy conquering the world, don't forget that elegance is an attitude. Pay attention to the finer details, maintain your composure and carry yourself with

quiet confidence. This week, your impeccable demeanour could open doors that even your impressive résumé cannot. After all, style and substance make a rather irresistible combination!

Aquarius - Bibi of Roses

Hmmmmm! Just because you can see through everyone doesn't mean you have to announce what you've discovered! The Bibi of Roses encourages you to trust your intelligence, sharpen your judgment and refuse to entertain nonsense. But remember, there's a difference between being refreshingly honest and being downright brutal. Your wit may be razor-sharp, but not everyone deserves to be at the receiving end of it. This week, choose your words as carefully as you choose your friends. And remember, darling Aquarius, even the most beautiful rose knows when to keep its thorns to itself.

Pisces - Seeker of Hibiscuses

Sweetheart, you're an old soul, aren't you? A dreamer, a romantic and a philosopher rolled into one. And now the fiery Seeker of Hibiscuses has arrived to shake things up! This week, you may find yourself torn between the comfort of your familiar world and the irresistible urge to do something wildly adventurous. Stop overthinking every possibility and allow yourself a little spontaneity. After all, even an old soul deserves to be a little young and reckless sometimes!