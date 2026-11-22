Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal welcomed twins, a son named Shaurya and a daughter named Siya, in November 2024. The actor recently opened up about her postpartum journey and how she spent nearly a year grieving her pre-motherhood life after giving birth. Shraddha admitted that she found herself missing the person she had been before becoming a mother.

Speaking during the launch of her upcoming show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, the actor said, "In a way, it's like a broken relationship. You break up with yourself. When you have children, you break up with the person you used to be. And you'll never meet that older Shraddha again. And you didn't know this. There wasn't even a proper farewell to the older Shraddha. You just think, ‘I'll have children, and life will go back to how it was.' But it never goes back to how it was.”

Shraddha added that even stepping out for something as simple as a cup of coffee required her to make several arrangements for her children beforehand. She revealed that around two years after welcoming her twins, she has now entered her kaafi phase.

“I think I've reached that kaafi stage where I feel like, let go of what you missed out on. Value what you have, talk about it, and don't worry about what you missed," Shraddha said.

In the upcoming show, Shraddha and her co-star Gaurav Khanna portray Manav and Janaki, a couple who have spent two decades together. As they reflect on their marriage and the life they have created, their differing perspectives on happiness and fulfilment come to the fore. Janaki believes in kaafi, appreciating what she has and finding joy in the little things that make up her everyday life. Manav, however, is left with his own kaash, dreams and desires he has quietly let go of over the years.

Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan will premiere on November 24 at 9 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

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