Since Saif Ali Khan officially debuted on Instagram, he has been acing the social media game. He already has over 1.5 million followers and has been sharing holiday pictures, jamming videos, fitness clips, and paid partnership ads.

In his latest post, he shared glimpses of his new purchase, a pair of carpet slippers. But the post doesn't just showcase his new footwear; it also offers a glimpse into the preferences of the 8th Nawab of Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan Returns To Shoemaker Of 8th Nawab Of Pataudi

The 8th Nawab of Pataudi, Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi, was Saif Ali Khan's grandfather. He preferred footwear made by John Lobb, a bootmaker founded in 1866 that continues to manufacture an exclusive range of bespoke and ready-to-wear shoes.

In a recent post, the Dil Chahta Hai star shared that he went back to the bootmaker where his grandfather had his exclusive footwear made. Sharing a photo of an invoice bearing his name, the actor wrote in the caption, "Almost 100 years later, I went back to the same shoe company."

The first image shows the actor's shoe-size prototype and an actual slipper placed side by side. The caption read, "The same family... the same shoemaker... almost a century apart. A pair of carpet slippers with my initials on them. Apparently, they were invented by a Victorian prince to protect his lovely carpets from shoes (Indians do it better. We leave our shoes outside)."

He also shared the original drawing of the shoes commissioned by the 8th Nawab of Pataudi. In another picture, Saif was seen standing in the workshop/warehouse of the bootmaker company amid thousands of pairs of shoes stacked on wooden shelves.

He wrote, "Following in my grandfather's footsteps (and thousands of other feet). These are the lasts (the wooden forms shaped to the exact contours of your foot for perfectly fitting shoes)."

In the final image, he was seen flaunting his new pair of carpet slippers along with a little piece of "family history."

Saif Ali Khan's Grandfather Commissioned The Construction Of Pataudi Palace

A little part of the family is not only preserved in the UK bootmaking company with 8th Nawab of Pataudi's shoe design, it comes alive in the Pataudi Palace located 30 km from Gurugram. Spread across 10 acres, the two-storey property has 150 rooms, manicured lawns, and lush gardens.

Interestingly, Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi commissioned its construction before marrying Begum Sajida Sultan, the second daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

He thought that his bride would not be able to adjust in his family home because she was accustomed to a certain lifestyle. At his request, the building was designed in the style of a colonial-era mansion by Robert Tor Russell, who was assisted by Karl Malte von Heinz.

Following the passing of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in September 2011, the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj and a celebrated Indian cricketer, Saif Ali Khan had to buy the palace back.

In an interview, the actor said, "When my father died, it was rented to the Neemrana Group of Hotels," adding "I then earned and... so even the house that's supposedly inherited has been earned back through money from films."

He shared, "There was nothing; there is some history and culture, beautiful photographs and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing, but there has been no inheritance." The reported valuation of the property is Rs 800 crore.

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