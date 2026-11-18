Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day visit to India, and before this trip comes to an end, they visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai. After their striking green-carpet appearance at the Earthshot Prize 2026, the royal couple received a warm welcome, along with performances featuring songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which will complete 25 years in December.

But it was not just Karan Johar who had a light-hearted conversation with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also joined them in a session centered on their shared interests in cricket and Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Makes A Regal Statement In A Rs 74,500 Emerald-Diamond Brooch

While meeting the British royals, Kareena Kapoor decided to make a regal statement in an all-white ensemble. She paired a white skirt with intricate embroidery along the hem with an egg-shell-white blazer.

The actor accessorised it with a pair of pearl earrings, a few rings, and a diamond-emerald brooch. According to the official website of Noor Jewels, the brooch is priced at Rs 74,500. The sculpted accessory features brilliant diamonds and a pear-shaped emerald.

"This brooch is more than an accessory. It is wearable art," read an excerpt on the website.

To match the white theme, the Daayra actor painted her nails white, centre-parted her locks, and tied them back around the crown. For make-up, she kept the base matte and elevated the look with pink blush, soft pink lipstick, and nude eyeshadow. Winged eyeliner completed her look.

"A prince once swept me off my feet. This one was lovely to meet," wrote Kareena.

"A true honour to meet His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to talk about our shared love for Hindi cinema, and the bond our films have built with audiences across the UK. It feels extra special as we celebrate 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... a film that brought so much of its heart to the UK," she added.

Karan Johar Said Prince Willaim Was Kind

After Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai, Karan Johar spoke to ANI. He said, "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual."

"I felt so emotional showing clips of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to His Royal Highness," the director added.

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