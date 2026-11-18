Prince William visited filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Karan Johar was seen introducing Saif and Kareena to the Prince, following which they appeared to share a light-hearted conversation. The visit also featured a special musical performance by dancers, who performed songs from Karan Johar's iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, including the popular track Bole Chudiyan.

Prince William watched the performance alongside Saif and Kareena and appeared to thoroughly enjoy the presentation.

Following the visit, Karan Johar spoke to ANI and described the experience as a privilege. He said, "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual."

"I felt so emotional showing clips of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to His Royal Highness," added Karan Johar.

After meeting Prince William, Saif told IANS, "He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India... I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi—playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India"

About The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Tuesday as several Bollywood celebrities attended the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026.

The event, attended by Prince William and Princess Kate, brought together actors, filmmakers and other prominent personalities for the occasion.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and Ishaan Khatter were among those spotted at the event.

Karan Johar, who hosted the awards ceremony, was also present, along with Zakir Khan, Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Mira Rajput and Shreya Ghoshal.