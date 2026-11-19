Tahira Kashyap has never been one to follow the script. Be it about Bollywood, marriage, motherhood or how a woman is expected to behave. Known for her candid Instagram posts, unfiltered and refreshingly honest take on life, the filmmaker and author has often chosen to show the person behind the polished celebrity world.

So, when Kareena Kapoor Khan brought up the subject of labels on What Women Want, Tahira's response was as candid, and as funny, as one might expect.

During her conversation with Kareena, Tahira was asked if she ever bothered about being labelled as a woman. Her answer was a big no. In fact, she recalled one particular label that had followed her for years: “star wife”.

“I don't bother about labels at all. At one point of time, I was called the star wife,” Tahira said. But instead of taking the tag seriously, she had a rather amusing question: “Yeh kya hota hai? Syllabus kya hai? [What is the meaning of star wife? What is the syllabus? Which test do I have to take? What is it?]”

The remark is very much in keeping with Tahira's personality. While she is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the couple are parents to two children, Tahira has built an identity of her own as a writer, filmmaker and author.

She made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, a film that explored the lives, ambitions and everyday struggles of women through a deeply personal lens.

Her journey has also included publicly speaking about her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

On the same show, at one point, Tahira questioned the double standards surrounding how men and women are expected to behave in public. “They are okay with uncles with stomach out and rubbing and burping. That is okay. But a woman can't talk. What nonsense!” she said.

Meanwhile, Tahira's husband Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his next big-screen outing, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. The trailer of the family entertainer was released on November 18, giving audiences a glimpse of Ayushmann and Sharvari's unconventional love story. Also starring Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa, the film is set to hit cinemas on November 27.