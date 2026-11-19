Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is breaking box-office records, even as questions are being raised about its departure from the source material and the film's funding.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, scholar, actor and former MP Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, said the film "seems like an agenda film" and urged the government to "do the money trail" into its funding.

From Oscar Prediction To Outrage

Bharadwaj's stance on the film has changed dramatically. He had earlier praised the Ramayana trailer, even predicting that the film would win the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars. Speaking to NDTV, he said he had placed his faith in the film's reported ₹4,000 crore backing, director Nitesh Tiwari's track record, and AR Rahman's music.

However, watching the finished film changed his opinion. In a subsequent statement, Bharadwaj explicitly withdrew his earlier appreciation. He wrote that by portraying Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair ruler, the film alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of an avatar.

"That's Not Ram"

"Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face," he said. "That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."

He objected to the portrayal of Ram leaving Ayodhya in tears and argued that the film fails to reflect the Ikshvaku clan's code of honour, captured in the line: "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaayi par vachan na jaayi."

He reserved his strongest criticism for Yash's portrayal of Ravan. "Ravan's negatives were not shown at all," he said, adding that the character comes across "like a Marxist communist leader". He also cited episodes from the Aranya Kand and Yuddha Kand that he felt had been left out of the film.

"Nobody is clean white and clean black," he said, arguing that Ravan's downfall was the result of his negative traits.

Two Questions For The Makers

Bharadwaj raised two questions for producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

The first concerned the concept of the avatar. If Ravan was the wise and just king depicted in the film, he asked, "What was the need of Vishnu's avatar as Lord Ram?" He argued that the portrayal "nullified the entire concept of avatar".

His second question concerned the sequel. Bharadwaj said a young generation that "does not read" could spend the next two years admiring Ravan as a "cool dude". He questioned how the makers would then portray Ram defeating Ravan in Part 2.

"This weakling that you showed as Lord Ram is going to kill" Ravan, he said. "You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero."

"Why Is The Government Silent?"

The most serious part of the interview centred on his questions about the film's funding.

Bharadwaj claimed that money had come into the production company from Luxembourg, the UAE and Singapore. He compared what he described as "agenda people" to "the new British", alleging that cinema was being used to diminish Indian civilisation.

When asked who was behind this, he said, "I don't know. That's for the government to look into."

He also questioned why no one in the government had spoken out and asked whether Bollywood "could do this with Islam or Christianity".

Not The Only Critic

Bharadwaj's criticism comes amid a wider debate surrounding the film. Much of the backlash stems from the belief that the Ramayana is not merely a story but also a moral text, with Lord Ram representing its central ideals. Some critics have described the film as "less Ramayana and more Ravanyana", while others have questioned the writing of its female characters, including Sita addressing Ram by his name.

For many viewers, the Ramayana is both a sacred text and a moral code. Any significant change in the portrayal of Ravan, therefore, also affects the epic's central conflict between dharma and adharma.

The second major point of contention is the scale of the production. A film of this magnitude, with an international release, could become the defining version of the Ramayana for a generation that may never read Valmiki's or Tulsidas' retellings.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 may have made a strong start at the box office, but with the sequel expected in two years, the debate over how Lord Ram and Ravan are portrayed is far from over.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 1,500 Crore Worldwide